The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.18. Approximately 3,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 486,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.42.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.09 million. Equities analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $32,401,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $29,690,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $24,703,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $22,962,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $14,706,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

