The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.18. Approximately 3,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 486,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.
NAPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.
The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.42.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $32,401,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $29,690,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $24,703,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $22,962,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $14,706,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (NYSE:NAPA)
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
