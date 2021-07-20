MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Short Interest Update

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 955,900 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 758,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MKTX stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.06. 6,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,262. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $456.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MarketAxess from $498.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

