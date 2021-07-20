NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,100 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the June 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NBSE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. 275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,526. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBSE shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

In related news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,690,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 61,595 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,174,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

