Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Down 3%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. 112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 294,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.