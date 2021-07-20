UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 4.8%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares were down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 16,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,547,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Several research analysts have commented on TIGR shares. TheStreet lowered UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.45.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 17.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

