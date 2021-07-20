48,000 Shares in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) Bought by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of NextGen Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

NGAC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,861. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About NextGen Acquisition

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

