Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 288,744 Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 288,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMIVU. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMIVU traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,091. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

