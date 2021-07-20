Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $8.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,709. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $41.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 247,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 310,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $558,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.