Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.06 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $8.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

SC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of SC stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

