Berkley W R Corp Increases Holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) by 128.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849,674 shares during the quarter. Union Acquisition Corp. II comprises 1.8% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 6.05% of Union Acquisition Corp. II worth $15,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Union Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $$10.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 27,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,243. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

