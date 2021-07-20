Berkley W R Corp Takes Position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 294,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,158. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

