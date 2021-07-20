Berkley W R Corp Purchases Shares of 372,144 Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 372,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 2.90% of Vistas Media Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistas Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VMAC remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,486. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.