Short Interest in RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Declines By 42.9%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RGLXY remained flat at $$5.75 on Tuesday. RTL Group has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.85.

RGLXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany, as well as engages in ad-tech and content businesses.

