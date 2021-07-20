Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $291.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fortinet traded as high as $263.22 and last traded at $262.57, with a volume of 4861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.63.

FTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.43.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.71. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.