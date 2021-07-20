Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,580,675 shares.The stock last traded at $3.93 and had previously closed at $3.93.

AEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aegon by 505,672.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aegon by 12,828.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Aegon by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 838,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 807,080 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 1,296.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 794,633 shares during the period.

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

