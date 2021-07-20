HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%.

HDB stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.04. 10,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

