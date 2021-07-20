Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will report $1.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.85 million and the lowest is $660,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $8.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 million to $13.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.95 million to $37.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trevena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,422. Trevena has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow purchased 56,200 shares of Trevena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Trevena during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Trevena by 104.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

