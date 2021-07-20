Waifu Token Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Waifu Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waifu Token has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $10,676.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00097565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00143119 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,902.72 or 1.00133782 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Waifu Token Coin Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,570,504 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

