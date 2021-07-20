Travala.com (AVA) Market Capitalization Reaches $84.70 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00005719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $84.70 million and $2.71 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00097565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00143119 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,902.72 or 1.00133782 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 49,594,118 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.