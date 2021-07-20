Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 230,951 shares.The stock last traded at $101.19 and had previously closed at $100.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.05.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

