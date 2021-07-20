argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down to $313.18

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $313.18, but opened at $306.24. argenx shares last traded at $307.57, with a volume of 824 shares traded.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 69.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in argenx by 4,583.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 38.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

