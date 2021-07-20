Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $22.35

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.35, but opened at $21.64. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 50,215 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 4.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

