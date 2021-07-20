Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $266.79 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.63% of Roper Technologies worth $266,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.78.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $8.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $490.28. 1,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,546. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $491.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

