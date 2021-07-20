Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $10.06 Million Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,927 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 2.66% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

NYSE EMD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. 949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,552. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

