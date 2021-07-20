$1.78 EPS Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.79. Synopsys reported earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.77.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $273.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,252. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $190.50 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

