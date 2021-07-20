Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Shares Gap Up to $18.45

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.45, but opened at $19.00. Western Midstream Partners shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 861 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on WES. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 3.93.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,825,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 174,565 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601,759 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $29,805,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 93,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.