NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $78.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.

NEE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

NEE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,042. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.81. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,855 shares of company stock worth $13,112,073. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,351,012,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,918 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,755,000 after purchasing an additional 559,423 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after buying an additional 9,625,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

