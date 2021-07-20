Pervasip Co. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Short Interest Update

Pervasip Co. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PVSP remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,068,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,898,168. Pervasip has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Get Pervasip alerts:

Pervasip Company Profile

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Pervasip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pervasip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.