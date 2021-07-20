30,000 Shares in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) Purchased by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,543,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,130,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

PDAC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,152. Peridot Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

