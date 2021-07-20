Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 253,407 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 253,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,574,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.3% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $13,916,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,882,000 after acquiring an additional 435,699 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,672.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 965,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,835,000 after purchasing an additional 940,057 shares during the period.

VCIT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.95. The company had a trading volume of 28,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

