Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $14.88 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,879,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,789. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $129.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.70.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

