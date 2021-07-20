Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Sells 491 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRC. Raymond James increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $48.78. 7,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

