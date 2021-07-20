Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) to Hold

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TUWOY. HSBC downgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 160,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,940. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $842.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.24. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.41.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

