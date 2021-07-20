Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 131.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $125.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.30 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 0.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CVEO traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,285. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.75. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.12 and a beta of 3.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Civeo by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors lifted its position in Civeo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 378,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

