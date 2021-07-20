Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $128.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

