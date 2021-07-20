Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.42 Million in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

ZTO opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.58.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.