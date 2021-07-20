Berkley W R Corp Buys 122,865 Shares of Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC)

Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) by 164.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,865 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Kingswood Acquisition worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KWAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kingswood Acquisition by 5.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kingswood Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingswood Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kingswood Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kingswood Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Kingswood Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02.

