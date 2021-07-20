Berkley W R Corp Purchases Shares of 164,117 Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 164,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGAM. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 3.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,678,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after buying an additional 97,023 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,052,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition in the first quarter worth $189,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,153,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $110,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGAM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,932. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

