Berkley W R Corp Purchases Shares of 245,626 Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 245,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,651,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of ISLE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,414. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

