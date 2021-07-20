26,544 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Bought by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

