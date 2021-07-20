Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Southwest Airlines posted earnings per share of ($2.67) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. Barclays upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.16. 293,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,837,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.70. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

