Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,730 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after buying an additional 429,492 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,746,000 after buying an additional 388,677 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.32. The stock had a trading volume of 93,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,670. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

