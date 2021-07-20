Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.44. The company had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,349. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.42.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.