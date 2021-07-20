85,433 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,433 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 213,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,187,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 403,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. 137,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,764,658. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

