Analysts Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will post ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the lowest is ($1.17). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($4.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of DCPH stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,293. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

