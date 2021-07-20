Lua Swap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32,385.00 (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Lua Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lua Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012462 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.05 or 0.00743669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LUAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lua Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.