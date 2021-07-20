Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.04. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 663.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

KFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $730,687.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,048,082. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.48. 1,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.64. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $74.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

