Insider Selling: Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC) Senior Officer Sells 107,345 Shares of Stock

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC) Senior Officer Lionel Terry Robins sold 107,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$161,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$410,625.

CMC traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,037. Cielo Waste Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$1.65.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

