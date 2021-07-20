Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 436,843 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 436,843 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.35% of NiSource worth $32,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 296,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 916.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 110,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 99,836 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 687,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,587,000 after buying an additional 329,975 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 181,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NI opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

