ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,633. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.16. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,359,696 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

